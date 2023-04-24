Wolfe Research Downgrades C3.ai Inc - (AI)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for C3.ai Inc - (NYSE:AI) from Peer Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from its latest reported closing price of 20.06.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is 269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.09%, an increase of 46.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 45,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 8,650K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,818K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 17.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,434K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,396K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,308K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 19.50% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

