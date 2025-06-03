Wolfe Research Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.31% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 127.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 83.39 GBX to a high of 174.43 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.31% from its latest reported closing price of 86.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 348MM, a decrease of 38.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOJ is 0.31%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 85,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,416K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 49.44% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,850K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing an increase of 69.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 263.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,073K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares , representing a decrease of 39.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,507K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing an increase of 53.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 77.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,009K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 7.21% over the last quarter.

