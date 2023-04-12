Wolfe Research Downgrades Arconic (ARNC)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from Outperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.79% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arconic is $24.74. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.71.

The projected annual revenue for Arconic is $9,274MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 322K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 219.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 62.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 100.39% over the last quarter.

NVSOX - Wells Fargo Disciplined Small Cap Fund Administrator Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arconic. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARNC is 0.14%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 107,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ARNC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arconic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arconic Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

