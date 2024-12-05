Wolfe Research Downgrades Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Ally Financial (LSE:0HD0) from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 40.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 23.42 GBX to a high of 57.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of 39.28 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 9,377MM, an increase of 38.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD0 is 0.20%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 333,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 21,750K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,650K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 28.43% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 11,959K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,660K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,645K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 15.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,572K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD0 by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.