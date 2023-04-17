Wolfe Research Downgrades AES (AES)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for AES (NYSE:AES) from Outperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.65% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for AES is $31.73. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from its latest reported closing price of $24.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AES is $11,998MM, a decrease of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 247K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 0.55% over the last quarter.

RYU - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF holds 510K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 10.42% over the last quarter.

CFJAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund holds 165K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AES by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 99.89% over the last quarter.

QLC - FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 0.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1416 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AES is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 794,087K shares. The put/call ratio of AES is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

AES Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AES Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that generates and distributes electrical power. AES is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and is one of the world's leading power companies, generating and distributing electric power in 15 countries and employing 10,500 people worldwide. The company was founded on January 28, 1981, as Applied Energy Services by Roger Sant and Dennis Bakke, two appointees of the Federal Energy Administration under president Richard Nixon. The company was initially a consulting firm; it became AES Corporation, which went public in 1991. Sant was chairman, CEO, and president and Bakke was executive vice president until assuming the position of president in 1987. Bakke would later become the company's CEO in 1994, serving for 8 years until his resignation in 2002, in the midst of a liquidity crisis that followed the collapse of the energy giant Enron. Sant remained as executive chairman until 2003 and as a member of the board until 2006. Paul Hanrahan was appointed President and CEO and served for 10 years, overseeing the stabilization of the company. Until the early 2000’s the company followed self management delegating much responsibility to ordinary employees. In 2012, Hanrahan resigned, his position as President and CEO of the company succeeded by Andres Gluski. As CEO, Gluski has implemented a strategy of reducing the number of countries in which AES does business, from 28 to 16, for the purpose of consolidating operations and reducing costs. Additionally, he also began a program of reducing the company's total carbon emission intensity.

See all AES regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.