Wolfe Research Downgrades Adient (ADNT)

On February 9, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Adient from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is $45.32. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of $44.00.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is $14,729MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual EPS is $2.26.

Adient Declares $0.28 Dividend

On October 10, 2018 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2018 received the payment on November 15, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $44.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=36).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,855K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,563K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,794K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 0.54% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,239K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,438K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 18.86% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,061K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares, representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 16.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 111,860K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

