$WOLF stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOLF stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,907,111 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOLF (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WOLF stock page):
$WOLF Insider Trading Activity
$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496
$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 12,473,944 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,170,268
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,988,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,263,940
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,086,083 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,443,413
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,989,503 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,147,879
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,929,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,964,882
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,589,765 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,924,680
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,576,233 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,883,272
$WOLF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WOLF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/30/2025
$WOLF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOLF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WOLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $3.0 on 05/09/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/02/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 01/30/2025
- Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 01/30/2025
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $7.0 on 01/22/2025
