$WOLF stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOLF stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $186,070,268 of trading volume.

$WOLF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WOLF:

$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARREN R JACKSON purchased 36,975 shares for an estimated $249,999

THOMAS H WERNER purchased 37,500 shares for an estimated $244,785

STACY J SMITH purchased 30,376 shares for an estimated $195,372

DUY LOAN T LE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $126,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496

GLENDA DORCHAK purchased 3,592 shares for an estimated $29,921

$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

