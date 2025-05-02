$WOLF stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOLF stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $186,070,268 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOLF:
$WOLF Insider Trading Activity
$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARREN R JACKSON purchased 36,975 shares for an estimated $249,999
- THOMAS H WERNER purchased 37,500 shares for an estimated $244,785
- STACY J SMITH purchased 30,376 shares for an estimated $195,372
- DUY LOAN T LE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $126,800 and 0 sales.
- NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496
- GLENDA DORCHAK purchased 3,592 shares for an estimated $29,921
$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,753,204 shares (+169.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,616,338
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 9,282,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,823,041
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,797,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,931,722
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,523,567 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,126,956
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,614,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,749,266
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,503,489 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,013,236
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,494,153 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,951,058
