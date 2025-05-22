$WOLF stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOLF stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,349,673 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOLF:
$WOLF Insider Trading Activity
$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496
- GLENDA DORCHAK purchased 3,592 shares for an estimated $29,921
$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 12,473,944 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,170,268
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 9,282,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,823,041
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,797,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,931,722
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,988,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,263,940
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,086,083 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,443,413
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,989,503 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,147,879
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,929,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,964,882
