$WOLF stock is up 112% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOLF stock has now risen 112% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $309,081,306 of trading volume.

$WOLF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WOLF:

$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $WOLF on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.