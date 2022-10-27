WOLF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.79, changing hands as low as $77.20 per share. Wolfspeed Inc shares are currently trading off about 17.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $58.07 per share, with $142.3312 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.