$WNS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WNS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,302,497,949 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WNS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WNS stock page):
$WNS Insider Trading Activity
$WNS insiders have traded $WNS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIL CHINTAPALLI (EVP) has made 10 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,115,226 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $WNS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 840,983 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,712,044
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 812,995 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,991,062
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 690,093 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,433,818
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 595,113 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,593,498
- FMR LLC removed 574,133 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,303,438
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 555,339 shares (+4316.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,147,795
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 433,160 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,635,008
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WNS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WNS forecast page.
You can track data on $WNS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.