$WNS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WNS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,302,497,949 of trading volume.

$WNS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WNS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WNS stock page ):

$WNS insiders have traded $WNS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIL CHINTAPALLI (EVP) has made 10 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,115,226 and 0 sales.

$WNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $WNS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

