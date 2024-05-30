WNS Shareholders Greenlight Share Buyback Plan

WNS (WNS) has released an update.

WNS (Holdings) Limited announces shareholder approval for the purchase of up to 4.1 million ordinary shares between May 30, 2024, and November 29, 2025, with conditions on pricing and maximum allowable shares. The resolutions, passed at the extraordinary general meeting with a high turnout, demonstrate strong shareholder support as over 76% of total outstanding shares were represented in the voting results.

