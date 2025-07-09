WNS or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Services sector might want to consider either WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) or Thomson Reuters (TRI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, WNS (Holdings) Limited is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Thomson Reuters has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that WNS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TRI has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

WNS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.27, while TRI has a forward P/E of 51.03. We also note that WNS has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.17.

Another notable valuation metric for WNS is its P/B ratio of 4.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRI has a P/B of 7.34.

Based on these metrics and many more, WNS holds a Value grade of B, while TRI has a Value grade of F.

WNS stands above TRI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that WNS is the superior value option right now.

