WNS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WNS Ltd (Symbol: WNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.33, changing hands as low as $83.75 per share. WNS Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.07 per share, with $94.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.99.

