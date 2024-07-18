News & Insights

WNS (Holdings) Q1 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Revises Annual Guidance - Update

July 18, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has revised up its earnings outlook.

Sanjay Puria, CFO of WNS, said: "The company has updated our forecast for fiscal 2025 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates. Our guidance for the full year reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 0% to 5% on both a reported and constant currency basis. For the year, we continue to expect capital expenditures of up to $65 million."

WNS now expects adjusted income per share of $4.42 to $4.68 for the year versus its previous outlook of $4.34 to $4.59 per share.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $4.43 per share, for the year.

Revenue, less repair payments, is now expected to be in the range of $1.290 billion to $1.354 billion against earlier expectation of $1.293 billion and $1.357 billion.

The consensus estimate remains at $1.32 billion, for the year.

Q1 Results:

WNS (Holdings) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.9 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, WNS (Holdings) Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $323.1 million from $326.5 million last year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.9 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $323.1 Mln vs. $326.5 Mln last year.

