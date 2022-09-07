WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is WNS (Holdings)'s Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 WNS (Holdings) had debt of US$31.7m, up from US$16.8m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$297.9m in cash, so it actually has US$266.2m net cash. NYSE:WNS Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

A Look At WNS (Holdings)'s Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that WNS (Holdings) had liabilities of US$228.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$195.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$297.9m as well as receivables valued at US$198.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$72.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to WNS (Holdings)'s size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$4.01b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that WNS (Holdings) has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, WNS (Holdings) grew its EBIT by 9.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if WNS (Holdings) can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While WNS (Holdings) has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, WNS (Holdings) actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that WNS (Holdings) has net cash of US$266.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$156m, being 107% of its EBIT. So is WNS (Holdings)'s debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in WNS (Holdings), you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.