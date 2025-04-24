WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Earnings Results: $WNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ($WNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, beating estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $323,300,000, missing estimates of $326,593,731 by $-3,293,731.

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

