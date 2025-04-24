WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Earnings Results: $WNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ($WNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, beating estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $323,300,000, missing estimates of $326,593,731 by $-3,293,731.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WNS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 1,531,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,576,173
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,516,799 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,881,104
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,072,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,822,599
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,048,590 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,692,680
- FMR LLC removed 1,029,213 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,774,404
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 993,063 shares (+506.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,061,255
- NALANDA INDIA FUND LTD removed 720,012 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,121,368
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WNS forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.