WNS

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Earnings Preview: Recent $WNS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ($WNS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $331,721,511 and earnings of $0.98 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WNS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Insider Trading Activity

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED insiders have traded $WNS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANIL CHINTAPALLI (EVP) has made 10 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,115,226 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WNS forecast page.

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WNS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $76.5 on 07/08/2025
  • Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $75.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $70.0 on 03/11/2025
  • David Koning from Baird set a target price of $66.0 on 01/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

WNS

