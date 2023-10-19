WNS Falls On Decreased FY24 Outlook Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (WNS) shares are declining more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reduced the earnings and revenue outlook for the fiscal 2024, which came in below estimates.

Currently, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.04 to $4.24 per share, while the previous guidance on April 27 was in a range of $4.12 to $4.36 per share. On average, 11 Wall Street analysts are looking for $4.34 per share.

Revenue for the fiscal 2024 year, less repair payments, is now projected to be in the range of $1.254 billion and $1.30 billion. The Street estimate stands at $1.33 billion.

Currently, shares are at $56.31, down 18.02 percent from the previous close of $68.69 on a volume of 457,563.

