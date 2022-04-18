WNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of WNS Ltd (Symbol: WNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.44, changing hands as low as $83.28 per share. WNS Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.36 per share, with $91.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.61.

