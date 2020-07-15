WNS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WNS Ltd (Symbol: WNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.90, changing hands as high as $58.30 per share. WNS Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNS's low point in its 52 week range is $34.26 per share, with $75.859 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.06.

