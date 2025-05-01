$WNC stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WNC stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,519,972 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WNC:
$WNC Insider Trading Activity
$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785
$WNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,499,579 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,687,788
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 345,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,817,940
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 332,648 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,698,260
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 324,885 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,565,280
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 282,693 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,842,531
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 269,846 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,622,461
- NORGES BANK added 253,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,340,861
