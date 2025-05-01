$WNC stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WNC stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,519,972 of trading volume.

$WNC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WNC:

$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

$WNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

