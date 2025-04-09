$WMT stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WMT stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,217,525,280 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WMT:
$WMT Insider Trading Activity
$WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,661,244 shares for an estimated $1,697,104,334.
- C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $15,779,062.
- RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181.
- JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,625 shares for an estimated $5,993,793.
- JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,200 shares for an estimated $4,473,064.
- CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851
- DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,185 shares for an estimated $999,029.
- DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125
- ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997
- KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $343,800
$WMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,579 institutional investors add shares of $WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 23,369,467 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,111,431,343
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 8,182,096 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $739,252,373
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 7,860,306 shares (+9896.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $690,056,263
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 6,860,189 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,818,076
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 6,642,542 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,153,669
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,375,278 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,006,367
- NORGES BANK removed 5,893,956 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,518,924
$WMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/03, 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
$WMT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 02/20/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024
$WMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 01/31/2025
- Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $100.0 on 12/11/2024
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 12/09/2024
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $98.0 on 11/19/2024
- Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $96.0 on 11/19/2024
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $93.0 on 11/18/2024
- Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $90.0 on 10/14/2024
