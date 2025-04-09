WMT Offers Exclusive Member Perks and Savings for Walmart+ Week

Walmart Inc. WMT is going all-in for its Walmart+ members with a weeklong celebration, offering an array of exclusive perks, fuel discounts, streaming bonuses and a dose of entertainment. Running from April 28 to May 4, Walmart+ Week is designed to reward customer loyalty and boost engagement through timed promotions and a playful marketing campaign featuring actor Beck Bennett as the “Savings Whisperer.”

Walmart Unveils Exclusive Deals for Walmart+ Week

Throughout the week, Walmart+ members can take advantage of a carefully curated lineup of offers that extend well beyond standard benefits. The deals include one free Express Delivery, allowing customers to receive household essentials in an hour and 50 cents off every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil gas stations.



Fast-food lovers can also grab up to two free sandwiches from Burger King daily, a Croissan’wich and a Whopper Jr., with any $1+ purchase made through the BK app or website. Members will also receive a six-month subscription to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, allowing them to stream premium entertainment at no cost for the duration of the offer.



For in-store shoppers, Walmart is offering $5 in Walmart Cash when using the Scan & Go feature on a purchase of $15 or more. Members who participate in two or more special offers during the week will earn a $10 Walmart Cash engagement bonus, further incentivizing repeat use and deeper engagement.



These offers build on the broader Walmart+ benefits, which already deliver significant savings across groceries, fuel, streaming and delivery services. The company emphasizes that Walmart+ Week is not just about deals, this is a strategic effort to deepen value for members and reinforce the idea that the membership ultimately pays for itself.

WMT Reports Strong Growth in Walmart+ Engagement

The investment in member experience appears to be yielding strong returns. Walmart+ has achieved double-digit growth, with increasing delivery volumes and high repeat order rates sustained across multiple quarters. The company's same-day delivery has been gaining traction, underscoring the rising demand for convenience.



In the past year alone, more than 5 billion items were delivered and 93% of U.S. households now have access to same-day delivery services. These milestones reflect a growing emphasis on speed and flexibility in retail, as Walmart sharpens its omnichannel strategy to meet evolving consumer expectations.

More on WMT Stock

Walmart showcases the strength of its diversified business model, with growth driven by multiple segments, markets and channels. Increased traffic across both in-store and digital platforms highlights its adaptability in a shifting retail landscape. The expansion of e-commerce, pickup and delivery services, alongside newer ventures like its marketplace, advertising and membership programs, continues to diversify revenues and reinforce business resilience.



The company remains driven by a strong omnichannel strategy. From leveraging advanced data analytics to expanding its digital infrastructure and optimizing in-store operations, Walmart maintains a focus on seamless integration across platforms. Its extensive store network has played a key role in supporting e-commerce fulfillment, allowing for faster and more efficient order delivery. Moreover, Walmart has bolstered its digital capabilities through strategic acquisitions, partnerships and upgrades to delivery and payment systems.



Despite strong growth drivers, Walmart faces significant challenges in an increasingly dynamic retail environment. On its fiscal fourth-quarterearnings call the company indicated that these challenges are likely to persist. While management’s outlook assumes a stable macroeconomic environment, it acknowledges the ongoing uncertainties surrounding consumer behavior, global economic conditions and geopolitical factors. For fiscal 2026, Walmart projects consolidated net sales growth of 3-4%, a slowdown from 5.6% rise recorded in fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, WMT stock has lost 12.1% compared with the industry and the S&P 500 index’s decline of 8.6% and 13.6%, respectively. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

