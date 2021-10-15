WMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.01, changing hands as high as $141.09 per share. Walmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMT's low point in its 52 week range is $126.28 per share, with $153.6597 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.76. The WMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

