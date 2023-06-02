WMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.75, changing hands as high as $101.74 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.02 per share, with $153.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.24.

