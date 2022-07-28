WMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.53, changing hands as high as $115.47 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $80.81 per share, with $138.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.41.

