WMS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.01, changing hands as low as $116.16 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMS's low point in its 52 week range is $80.47 per share, with $138.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.28.

