$WMPN Earnings Preview: Recent $WMPN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WMPN ($WMPN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,967,400 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WMPN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$WMPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $WMPN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 420,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,046,684
- GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P added 235,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,827,032
- YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 115,177 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,382,124
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 51,897 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,764
- DE LISLE PARTNERS LLP added 50,000 shares (+318.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,000
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 38,551 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $462,612
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 28,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $336,564
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.