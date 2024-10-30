WMK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.92, changing hands as high as $65.14 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $58.87 per share, with $76.6226 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.