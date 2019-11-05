WMK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.39, changing hands as high as $40.56 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.2601 per share, with $53.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.35.

