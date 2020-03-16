WMGI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Wright Medical Group NV (Symbol: WMGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.95, changing hands as low as $26.54 per share. Wright Medical Group NV shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMGI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.04 per share, with $32.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.84.

