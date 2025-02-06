$WMG Earnings Results: $WMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WMG ($WMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,666,000,000, missing estimates of $1,667,872,731 by $-1,872,731.
$WMG Insider Trading Activity
$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAX LOUSADA (CEO, Recorded Music) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 934,467 shares for an estimated $26,238,536.
- LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600
$WMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 7,923,926 shares (+2699.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $248,018,883
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 5,519,842 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,771,054
- FMR LLC removed 4,225,502 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,258,212
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,000,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,915,368
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,514,715 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,710,579
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,384,426 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,632,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,370,973 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,211,454
