$WMG Earnings Results: $WMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WMG ($WMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,666,000,000, missing estimates of $1,667,872,731 by $-1,872,731.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WMG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$WMG Insider Trading Activity

$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAX LOUSADA (CEO, Recorded Music) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 934,467 shares for an estimated $26,238,536 .

. LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.