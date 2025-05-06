$WMG Earnings Preview: Recent $WMG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WMG ($WMG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,534,359,508 and earnings of $0.27 per share.

$WMG Insider Trading Activity

$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600

VALENTIN BLAVATNIK sold 28,230 shares for an estimated $1,000,753

MARIA OSHEROVA (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 6,553 shares for an estimated $222,146

TIMOTHY MATUSCH (EVP Strategy & Operations) sold 1,103 shares for an estimated $40,248

$WMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$WMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 11/21/2024

