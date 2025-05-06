$WMG Earnings Preview: Recent $WMG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WMG ($WMG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,534,359,508 and earnings of $0.27 per share.
$WMG Insider Trading Activity
$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINCOLN E BENET sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,083,600
- VALENTIN BLAVATNIK sold 28,230 shares for an estimated $1,000,753
- MARIA OSHEROVA (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 6,553 shares for an estimated $222,146
- TIMOTHY MATUSCH (EVP Strategy & Operations) sold 1,103 shares for an estimated $40,248
$WMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 5,917,879 shares (+7206.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,454,249
- FMR LLC removed 3,335,268 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,393,308
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,595,000 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,445,000
- AKO CAPITAL LLP removed 2,538,131 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,682,061
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,444,508 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,779,748
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,400,500 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,415,500
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 2,163,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,061,866
$WMG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$WMG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Thornton from FBN Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/28/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 11/21/2024
