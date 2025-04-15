$WMB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WMB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $78,663,652 of trading volume.

$WMB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WMB:

$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278

CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960

MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,847 shares for an estimated $959,169 .

. LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $833,032 .

. TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $677,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 658 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 661 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stewart Glickman from Williams Trading set a target price of $62.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 11/04/2024

You can track data on $WMB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.