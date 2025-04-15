$WMB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WMB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $78,663,652 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WMB:
$WMB Insider Trading Activity
$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278
- CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960
- MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,847 shares for an estimated $959,169.
- LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $833,032.
- TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $677,500.
$WMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 658 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 661 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 8,912,443 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,341,415
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 7,791,039 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,651,030
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,883 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,793,627
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 5,068,738 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,320,100
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,608,089 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,389,776
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,536,374 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,508,560
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,744,706 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,663,488
$WMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stewart Glickman from Williams Trading set a target price of $62.0 on 11/08/2024
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 11/04/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
