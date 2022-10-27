WMB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.52, changing hands as high as $32.74 per share. Williams Cos Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.86 per share, with $37.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.55. The WMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

