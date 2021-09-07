WMB Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.41, payable on 9/27/21. As a percentage of WMB's recent stock price of $24.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of Williams Cos Inc to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when WMB shares open for trading on 9/9/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $28.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.91.

In Tuesday trading, Williams Cos Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

