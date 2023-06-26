WMB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.15, changing hands as high as $31.17 per share. Williams Cos Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.80 per share, with $35.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.09. The WMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.