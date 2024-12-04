WM Technology Strengthens Leadership and Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
WM Technology ( (MAPS) ) has shared an update.
WM Technology, Inc. has appointed Sarah Griffis as Chief Technology Officer, effective January 2025, with a lucrative compensation package including a $400,000 base salary, bonuses, and stock units. Previously with Cerebral Inc. and GoodRx, Griffis brings substantial tech leadership experience. Meanwhile, the company’s stock has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule after a brief lapse, ensuring its continued listing.
