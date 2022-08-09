WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS); the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because WM Technology hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, WM Technology had to report a 99% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 76% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MAPS Earnings Per Share Growth August 9th 2022

This free interactive report on WM Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

WM Technology shareholders are down 76% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 27%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for WM Technology (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

