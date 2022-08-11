WM Technology, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

One of the biggest stories of last week was how WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares plunged 29% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$2.59. Revenues of US$58m missed analyst estimates by a little bit, but statutory earnings beat expectations by an impressive , coming in at US$0.13 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:MAPS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

After the latest results, the six analysts covering WM Technology are now predicting revenues of US$258.1m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.22 per share in 2022. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$260.4m and losses of US$0.20 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to its losses per share forecasts.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 44% to US$5.04, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on WM Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.50 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that WM Technology's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 37% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 23% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect WM Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at WM Technology. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple WM Technology analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with WM Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.