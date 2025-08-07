WM Technology, Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) released a profit for second quarter of $1.43 million

The company's bottom line totaled $1.43 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.72 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $44.85 million from $45.90 million last year.

WM Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.43 Mln. vs. $0.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $44.85 Mln vs. $45.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $41 - $43 Mln

