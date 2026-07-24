WM Is Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

WM WM is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, 2026, after market close.

WM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being 0.6%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.7 billion, implying a 4.4% gain from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have been driven by solid momentum across the total collection and disposal segment, contributing toward the majority of the top line. The remaining segments are anticipated to have contributed meaningfully to the top line as well.

The consensus estimate for total collection and disposal segment revenue is set at $5.5 billion, suggesting a 3.9% year-over-year rise. This segment is expected to account for nearly 82% of the top line in the second quarter of 2026. Revenue gains in this segment are likely to have stemmed from a focus on customer lifetime value, continuous operational improvement and network advantages.

For the recycling processing and sales segment, the consensus estimate for revenues is $397 million. This represents a 4.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the WM renewable energy segment’s revenues is $169 million, suggesting a 47% year-over-year jump. Key drivers of recycling and renewable segments’ expansion likely include investments in renewable natural gas facilities, recycling automation and new market projects.

The consensus estimate for the WM healthcare solutions revenues hints at marginal year-over-year growth to $647 million. For the corporate and other segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $7 million, suggesting no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.99, hinting at a 3.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Bottom-line growth is anticipated to have been driven by operational efficiencies and expanding margins across segments, capturing the growth momentum. Automation and AI-fueled technological support are expected to have been the prominent growth drivers as well.

What Our Model Predicts About WM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Clean Harbors CLH: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.6 billion, indicating 4.8% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.73 per share, implying a 15.7% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, with an average negative surprise of 0.02%.

CLH has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $1.4 billion, suggesting a 4.9% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at a dollar per share, gaining 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.9%.

VLTO has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.

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Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.