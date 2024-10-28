News & Insights

Stocks

WM reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.96, consensus $1.89

October 28, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $5.61B, consensus $5.51B. “The Company’s third quarter results again demonstrated the dedication of our people, the consistency of our business model, and the strength of our operations,” said Jim Fish, WM‘s (WM) President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our investments in technology, our fleet, and our asset network, combined with our disciplined pricing programs, are expanding the spread between price growth and our cost to serve. This led to adjusted operating EBITDA growth of 11% and record margin of 30.5% for the quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.