WM reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.96, consensus $1.89

Reports Q3 revenue $5.61B, consensus $5.51B. “The Company’s third quarter results again demonstrated the dedication of our people, the consistency of our business model, and the strength of our operations,” said Jim Fish, WM‘s (WM) President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our investments in technology, our fleet, and our asset network, combined with our disciplined pricing programs, are expanding the spread between price growth and our cost to serve. This led to adjusted operating EBITDA growth of 11% and record margin of 30.5% for the quarter.”

