WM Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Gains, Volume and Cash Flow

Waste Management, Inc. WM emphasized pricing discipline, productivity gains and strategic integration during its second-quarterearnings callas management maintained its profitability outlook despite softer volume trends.

The company lowered its revenue outlook due to volume pressure but raised its margin expectation, highlighting confidence in cost controls and cash flow execution.

WM Prioritizes Margin Expansion

CEO Jim Fish said WM delivered earnings growth through price-to-cost execution, cost optimization and improved business mix. Adjusted operating EBITDA increased 5.5%, while adjusted operating EBITDA margin expanded to 30.9%.

Fish highlighted Collection and Disposal as a key contributor, with technology investments and operational discipline helping offset wildfire-related comparisons and higher energy surcharge impacts.

The company also reported adjusted EPS of $2.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. Revenues of $6.68 billion came below the consensus mark of $6.71 billion.

Waste Management, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

Waste Management Builds Technology Edge

President John Morris said WM’s technology investments are improving efficiency across operations, including AI-enabled tools, automation and its SmartTruck platform. SmartTruck is generating more than $300 million in annual run-rate EBITDA, according to management.

Morris noted that collection operating costs increased less than 1.7% year over year despite labor cost increases of about 4%. He attributed the performance to productivity improvements and pricing actions.

Management also discussed future technology initiatives, including autonomous long-haul vehicles and remote-operated equipment, as part of a broader effort to improve revenue capture and reduce costs.

WM Advances Healthcare Integration

WM said that Healthcare Solutions is becoming a stronger contributor following integration efforts after the Stericycle acquisition. Fish added that the business is now positioned to focus more heavily on growth opportunities.

Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating EBITDA margin expanded to 19% compared with 17% a year earlier, while SG&A improvements continued. Management expects additional synergy benefits from cross-selling and cost reductions.

During Q&A, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked about Healthcare Solutions growth trends. Management pointed to improving customer credits, stronger cross-selling and progress toward more than $300 million of synergies by the end of 2027.

Waste Management Adjusts Revenue Outlook

WM narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to $26.275-$26.475 billion, reflecting lower volume expectations partially offset by higher energy surcharges. The company maintained adjusted operating EBITDA guidance of $8.15-$8.25 billion and free cash flow guidance of $3.75-$3.85 billion.

John Morris said that Collection and Disposal volumes were softer than expected, with full-year volume trends moving toward a decline of about 1%, excluding wildfire impacts. Residential volume losses improved sequentially as WM continued focusing on profitable growth.

Analysts questioned whether weaker volumes reflected macroeconomic pressure. Fish said industrial and roll-off trends remained stable, while commercial volume pressure was tied more to lost national accounts than broad economic weakness.

WM Expands Cash Flow and Capital Returns

CFO David Reed highlighted strong cash generation, with operating cash flow reaching $3.23 billion in the first six months of 2026 and free cash flow totaling $2.02 billion.

WM returned more than $1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases and dividends. The company ended the quarter with leverage within its targeted range.

Management said that capital allocation priorities remain focused on investing in the core business, supporting dividends, pursuing strategic acquisitions and returning excess cash to shareholders.

Waste Management Maintains Strategic Focus

WM completed sustainability investments, including renewable natural gas facilities and recycling capacity expansions, while continuing to build long-term value from its environmental solutions platform.

Management emphasized that acquisitions, technology investments and sustainability projects remain central to strengthening the company’s integrated operating model.

WM’s outlook reflects a balance between softer revenue trends and continued confidence in profitability, margin expansion and cash generation.

WM’s Zacks Rank and Style Score

WM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, indicating that the stock currently has a neutral earnings estimate revision outlook under the Zacks Rank framework. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company information. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Score evaluates value, growth and momentum characteristics, with stronger scores indicating more favorable attributes within each style category.

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