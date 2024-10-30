WM price target raised to $250 from $235 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $250 from $235 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported upside Q3 results and raised the 2024 outlook, driven by stronger performance in the core Solid Waste business, and the firm was encouraged to hear a slightly more bullish view on potential cost synergies post-close of Stericycle (SRCL) acquisition, which remains on track, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

