WM price target raised to $235 from $228 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $235 from $228 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm expects the waste sector to continue to benefit from a strong pricing environment and easing inflation, resulting in outsized margin expansion in 2025 in solid waste, the analyst tells investors in a note on the group.
