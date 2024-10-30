WM price target raised to $228 from $213 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $228 from $213 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and commentary point to 2025 being “another year of outsized growth” as it benefits from a number of opportunities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm raised estimates for WM to reflect the positive momentum exiting 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.