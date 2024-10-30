WM price target raised to $225 from $220 at BofA

BofA analyst Michael Feniger raised the firm’s price target on WM (WM) to $225 from $220 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following a “solid” Q3 report. The implied Q4 outlook “appears very achievable” and the 2025 set up is “far more interesting,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

